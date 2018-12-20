Cattle slaughterings up in November while sheep figures drop
The number of cattle slaughtered in the month of November has risen based on the same period in 2017, while the corresponding number of sheep has dropped, according to the latest figures available from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
According to the stats released today (Thursday, December 20), 184,700 head of cattle were slaughtered in November 2018; this is 1.7% higher than the number put through in November of last year – some 181,700 head.
Pigs saw a marginal increase over the same time period, with 316,300 pigs slaughtered last November.
This was 0.7% of a rise compared to the 314,000 animals killed in the same month in 2017, according to the CSO.
Regarding the year to date, from January to November, 2018 saw a rise across the board for all three animal figures.
Pigs saw the largest increase, with the first 11 months of 2018 showing a 3.8% increase on the same time-frame in 2017.
According to the CSO, the above figures include slaughterings at both meat establishments approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and slaughterhouses and meat plants approved by local authorities under S.I. 432 of 2009.