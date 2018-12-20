Cattle slaughterings up in November while sheep figures drop

The number of cattle slaughtered in the month of November has risen based on the same period in 2017, while the corresponding number of sheep has dropped, according to the latest figures available from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

According to the stats released today (Thursday, December 20), 184,700 head of cattle were slaughtered in November 2018; this is 1.7% higher than the number put through in November of last year – some 181,700 head.

By comparison, 300,200 sheep were slaughtered in November just gone; some 1.6% of a decrease based on the 305,100 animals that were slaughtered in November 2017.

Pigs saw a marginal increase over the same time period, with 316,300 pigs slaughtered last November.

This was 0.7% of a rise compared to the 314,000 animals killed in the same month in 2017, according to the CSO.

Regarding the year to date, from January to November, 2018 saw a rise across the board for all three animal figures.

Pigs saw the largest increase, with the first 11 months of 2018 showing a 3.8% increase on the same time-frame in 2017.

Cattle slaughterings saw an increase of 3.1% based on the same timelines, while sheep figures rose by 2.8%.