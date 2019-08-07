Cattle kill dips by almost 17% last week

Figures released today, Wednesday, August 7, by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, have revealed that the cattle kill for the week commencing on Monday, July 29, was back by 16.83% when compared to the previous week’s kill.

The number of cattle presented for processing dipped by 5,898 head last week when compared to the week commencing on Monday, July 22.

The total number of cattle processed last week was 29,138 as opposed to 35,036 head the week before last.

This brings the total number of cattle presented for processing in Department of Agriculture approved slaughtering plants this year, as of the end of last week, to 1,072,727 head.

The reduction in cattle killed could be linked to the Beef Plan Movement which officially began its nationwide protest on Monday, July 29.

Since the beginning of the protest, the group has been calling on farmers to “not trade with the wider industry to highlight the importance of beef and suckler farmers to the sector”.

The protest is growing in size with farmers and members of the community moving to set up pickets at additional beef processing facilities across the country.

According to the Beef Plan Movement, a total of 20 beef processing facilities now have pickets in place outside them.