Farm safety to the fore at Tullamore Show 2019

The focus will be on farm safety when this year’s Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show, this Sunday, August 11.

Insurance provider FBD, returning to sponsor the show, will be urging visitors to this year’s event to make changes on their farms to enhance safety, including how they approach machinery, handle livestock and work at heights.

According to a statement from the firm, it will work in conjunction with Farm Relief Service (FRS) and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) to host ‘Farm Safety Live’, featuring interactive demonstrations.

17 people lost their lives in farm accidents in 2018, with the majority of these relating to machinery, tractors, other vehicles and livestock. Young people and elderly people were the most common victims.

“The consistently high number of serious and fatal accidents in the agricultural sector is of great concern to farmers – and can only be tackled with greater education and awareness of the safety issues involved,” said Ciaran Roche, risk manager with FBD insurance.

“Now is the time to challenge ourselves to work more safely and to stop taking risks. All stakeholders need to work together as a farming community to break the cycle of risk-taking behavior,” he added.

If we can create a positive safety culture on farms, behavioural change and safer farming practices will follow.

FBD says that, as the farming sector remains the most dangerous workplace in Ireland each year in terms of fatalities, the Farm Safety Live demonstrations “will be working hard to get the message across” to its customers and the public who attend the Show.

This year’s Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show will take place on the 250ac Butterfield Estate in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, this Sunday, August 11. Cattle, sheep and equine breeders from around the country will attend, and there is expected to be over 700 trade stands covering a range of areas and products.