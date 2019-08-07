Gardaí investigate overnight 300-bale barn fire

Members of An Garda Síochána have begun investigations into a shed/barn fire which resulted in more than 300 bales of hay being set alight over the weekend.

The incident took place in Co. Louth in the early hours of Monday morning, August 5.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred at a shed/barn in the Mullacrew area on Monday morning, August 5, at approximately 3:40am.

Approximately 300-440 bales of hay were set alight.

“A technical examination of the scene will determine the course of the Garda investigation; however, at this time it is being treated as suspicious,” the Garda statement said.

Quad theft

Meanwhile, an appeal for information has been launched by police following the theft of a Honda quad late last week.

Stolen from a farm in Larne, Co. Antrim, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) issued a brief statement seeking details:

“Some time between 12:00pm and 3:00pm on Thursday, August 1, a red Honda quad bike valued at £6,500 (€7,076) was taken from a farm on the Ballysnod Road, Larne.

This would be a well-travelled road with plenty of vehicles passing between those times of the day.

“If you have seen anyone in the area at that time or have any information about this incident, please call 101 and quote reference number 1363 of 01/08/2019,” the statement concluded.