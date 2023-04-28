The Cork-based dairy company, Carbery Group, has expanded its footprint in Asia with the opening of a new business and innovation centre in Singapore.

The official opening of the international dairy, flavours and nutritional company’s new business centre also marks the 10th anniversary of its synergy flavours manufacturing site in Thailand.

The company said both milestones highlight its commitment to and investment in, the South East Asian region.

Cormac O’Keefe, chair of Carbery group, and its chief executive Jason Hawkins have both travelled to the region this week.

Hawkins said: “10 years ago we made an important strategic commitment to expanding our business and better serving our customers in South East Asia with the opening of our premises in Bangkok.

“The team and our business has gone from strength to strength in those 10 years and we are delighted to mark this occasion with the team.

“The decision to expand our footprint in the region with a business and innovation centre in Singapore is a natural extension of that success.”

O’Keefe said Asia was a “key growth area” on both the dairy and flavours side of the business, and that his plans is to “continue to expand and diversify” the group.

Carbery’s chair said: “Any expansion of our business is a good news day for Carbery and for our farmer shareholders.

“I want to thank them for their support as we continue to expand and diversify our business model and seek new customers in new markets.

“We look forward to the new opportunities our presence in Singapore will bring.”

The official opening of the Innovation and Business Centre in Singapore was performed by the Irish Ambassador to Singapore, Sarah McGrath, and Carbery group’s head of business development and strategy in Asia, Gordon Eng.