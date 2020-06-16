Carbery Group announces its May milk price

Carbery Group has become the latest processor to reveal its milk price for May supplies.

In a statement this evening, Tuesday, June 16, a group spokesperson said:

“Carbery is maintaining its milk price for May.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops – Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird – this will result in an average price for May of 31.4c/L.

“This price is inclusive of VAT and 1.5c/L support, and exclusive of SCC [somatic cell count] or any other adjustments which may be made by the co-ops,” the group representative added.

Earlier today, Kerry Group also revealed its decision to hold its milk price for May.

This morning, a representative of Kerry Group said:

Our Kerry Group base price for May milk supplies is 29.5c/L including VAT.

“Based on average May milk solids, the price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 31.54c/L,” the spokesperson added.

Today’s announcement follows on from announcements from both Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies, which also decided to hold their respective milk prices for May.

GDT records third consecutive rise

The latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) event finished with an increase in index, building on two marginal rises in recent auctions.

The most recent tender – event 262 – concluded this afternoon, Tuesday, June 16, with the GDT Price Index up 1.9%.

Lasting two hours and 20 minutes, today’s event saw 166 participating bidders go head-to-head across 16 rounds, with 104 winning bidders emerging.

A total of 21,410MT of product was sold on the day.