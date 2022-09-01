The Regional Group of TDs is set to table a private member’s motion calling for emergency legislation to be introduced that would protect electricity supply this winter, and ensure it is affordable.

Independent TD for Galway east, Sean Canney, said that the group is tabling the motion which is to be debated on the resumption of the Dáil on Wednesday, September 14.

The group is calling for the legislation to be introduced for a minimum period of 36 months, until the current energy crisis has been overcome, and detailed the provisions that should be included.

These include a ban on all threats to turn off electricity supply to domestic customers and critical social infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and nursing homes. It also stated a directive on data centres and other high-energy users to use backup generators during peak energy use times should be included.

As well as this, it should enforce the immediate reopening of 250MW of power generation at the Lanesboro and Shannonbridge power plants, to be fuelled by biomass.

Finally, the group stated that the Derrybrien Wind Farm should be re-commissioned and all profits should be ringfenced for a local community and environmental benefit fund.

Speaking about the motion, Deputy Canney said:

“The reality is that the current crisis has been caused by the mismanagement of electricity supply, which is now causing serious financial hardship to families and business throughout the country.”

The group has also made calls for the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan, to secure an EU-wide agreement for the decoupling of the link between gas and electricity prices.

“[The link] is inflating electricity prices, whether generated by natural gas or not,” said Canney.

“Finally, we are calling on the government to establish an energy support scheme for businesses as some are experiencing a 200% to 300% increase in utility costs,” he concluded.