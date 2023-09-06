The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to intervene with the European Commission on Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

IFA President Tim Cullinan’s comments follow confirmation today (Wednesday, September 6) from Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue that the commission has refused to revisit the terms of the derogation.

The minister held a video call with EU Commissioner for Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius on Monday evening to discuss the matter.

Ireland’s current derogation is due to expire on January 1, 2026 and the derogation limit is due to reduce to 220kg organic nitrogen (N) per hectare on January 1, 2024 in certain areas, because the latest water quality results have not shown sufficient improvement.

The commissioner made it clear that Ireland is one of only three remaining member states with a derogation, while stressing that there is no prospect of re-visiting the current decision.

Advertisement

Nitrates derogation

“This has massive ramifications for Irish farmers if it is allowed to transpire. Dairy farmers are going to take a direct hit on income,” Cullinan said.

“But in reality, it will have knock-on repercussions for all sectors due to the massive disruption to the land market the decision will bring about.

“Have no doubt about it, this is an absolute failure on behalf of both the Minister and the department of agriculture.

“As soon as they agreed to the flawed interim review process, without consulting anyone, they backed themselves into a corner that they have so far failed to get out of,” the IFA president added. IFA president Tim Cullinan at the farmers’ rally at Kilkenny mart Source: IFA

The farming organisation had outlined a series of proposals, including a commitment by farmers to increase slurry storage capacity on farms, in a bid to maintain Ireland’s current nitrates derogation.

Advertisement

However, the IFA said these suggestions have “effectively been ignored”.

“Instead, the blunt instrument of reduction in stocking rates is being implemented without any scientific evidence that it will improve water quality.

“Given how serious this issue is, we need an intervention from the Taoiseach with the European Commission.

“This change will do very significant damage to the incomes of derogation farmers and will have knock-on consequences for all farmers in the land market,” Cullinan said.