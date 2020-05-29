Calf registrations up over 60,000 head when compared to this time last year

The number of dairy-bred calves born – so far this year – is up by over 49,651 head or by 19% when compared to the same period in 2019, figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) indicate.

Beef calf registrations are also running ahead of last year’s levels – up 12,270 head compared to 2019.

Firstly, looking at dairy calf registrations, 17,796 dairy calves were registered during the week ending May 22, 2020 – a decrease of 3,781 head on the corresponding week in 2019.

1,308,261 dairy calves have been registered so far this year – an increase of over 49,651 head when compared to the same period in 2019.

Looking at suckler calf registrations in more detail, during the week ending May 22, 2020, some 23,866 beef calves were registered – a decrease of 7,691 head on the same week in 2019.

The total number of suckler calves registered so far this year stands at 520,357 head. In the corresponding time-frame in 2019, some 508,087 beef calves were registered.

When combined, total calf registrations – both suckler and dairy – are running behind last year’s levels. During the week ending May 22, 2020, 41,662 calves had been registered; however, when compared to the same period last year, over 53,100 calves had been registered.

Overall, the total number of calves registered so far this year amounts to 1,828,618 head. Whereas, in 2019, by the same date, some 1,766,697 head of calves had been registered.