Calf registrations edge closer to the 2 million head mark

Total calf registrations are edging closer to the two million head mark, according to figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

As of May 15, 2020, the total number of calves registered this year stood at 1,778,592 – which is an increase of just over 65,000 head when compared to the same period in 2019.

Taking a closer look at the figures, we can see that 29,885 beef calves were registered during the week ending May 15, 2020 – which is a sharp decrease of 11,846 head on the corresponding week in 2019.

The total number of suckler calves registered so far this year stands at 490,887 head. In the corresponding time-frame in 2019, some 476,530 beef calves were registered.

Looking at dairy calf registrations in more detail, during the week ending May 15, 2020, some 23,433 dairy calves were registered – a decrease of 6,029 head on the same week in 2019.

1,287,705 dairy calves have been registered so far this year – an increase of over 50,673 head when compared to the same period in 2019.

When combined, total calf registrations – both suckler and dairy – are running behind last year’s levels. During the week ending May 15, 2020, 53,318 calves had been registered; however, when compared to the same period last year, over 71,000 calves had been registered.

Overall, the total number of calves registered so far this year amounts to 1,778,592 head. Whereas, in 2019, by the same date, some 1,713,562 head of calves had been registered.