Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has said that “it is absolutely essential” that minks are eradicated in Ireland, as they are decimating a number of protected species and other wildlife around the country.

The deputy was speaking to Agriland ahead of a meeting with Minister of State at the Department of Housing Malcolm Noonan and a number of local gun and angling clubs, which will focus on the impact that minks have had on wildlife.

He said that the meeting, which will take place imminently, was set up following a recent Dáil interaction that he had with Minister Noonan on the issue.

Deputy Cahill raised the topic of a cull scheme in March, when he stated that minks “are a non-native species, that kill for sport and decimate populations of fish and ground-nesting birds”.

He also called for the re-introduction of the 2012 bounty programme, and stated that the reward should be increased to €20/tail. Speaking to Agriland, Deputy Cahill said:

“I raised it in the Dáil and the minister wholeheartedly agreed with me that a cull is needed and agreed to meet clubs in the Tipperary area.

“He said that there are budgetary restrictions on the re-introduction of a bounty but if we had a bounty we could roll it out via local clubs that have a knowledge of the localities,” he added.

The deputy also said that as a semi-aquatic animal, minks thrive in damp environments, meaning they are becoming a serious problem in wetlands.

He referenced the states push to rewet peatlands in many regions under the 2023 Climate Action Plan, but questioned how habitats and wildlife could be re-established in those regions if minks are allowed to become widespread there.

“In my constituency, angling and gun clubs have talked to me about it. They say the fish stocks in Loch Derg are decimated and so are some of the ground-nesting birds,” said the deputy.

“Hares and rabbits leave their young in a few spots when they are born and the mink is also thriving off them. Waterhens are virtually extinct now too.

“It is absolutely essential that we eradicate them, I’m not talking about a control programme, and it needs to be €20/mink.

“Nobody is going to make money out of this [€20 bounty], but the cost of diesel involved in moving traps and trying to catch them needs to be covered,” he added.

Cahill said that he is hopeful that something will come out of the meeting as the minister “accepts that this is an issue which needs to be dealt with”.

“Anyone involved in country life in any way at all would agree with me on this. If we don’t find the money, the potential in rewetting and re-establishing woodlands and biodiversity will be damaged.

“It’s a problem around the country and we have to recognise it,” he concluded.