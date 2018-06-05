CAFRE’s Level 2 course open for 2018 registrations

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has announced the return of its popular Agricultural Business Operations (Level 2) course.

The 20-week sector-specific programme is now open for 2018-19 applications.

In 2017-18, 186 candidates enrolled on the part-time course, with 182 successfully completing their training.

Classes were delivered between October 2017 and March 2018 at all three CAFRE campuses, with a total of nine classes covering four sectors taught.

Of the 2017-18 students, 97% were satisfied with the course and felt they had gained knowledge from participating. They also felt the course will be of benefit to them when running their farm business.

Co. Antrim beef farmer William Dennison, who completed the course along with his son and brother in 2018, said: “I really enjoyed the course and learned a lot; it suited me that it was held in the evenings.

“I would thoroughly recommend it to anyone interested in agriculture and thinking of applying for the Young Farmers’ Payment or Regional Reserve Scheme.”

What’s involved?

Places on the course can be booked through the CAFRE website.

A range of evenings – Monday to Wednesday – will be available; however, choices will become more limited as classes fill up. Therefore, it is essential to book early.

The cost of the course is £150.00. The classes will begin in early October and run weekly for 20 weeks.

All of the classes will take place in one of the three CAFRE Campuses – Greenmount, Loughry and Enniskillen. Classes will be sector-based and include dairying, beef, sheep, and crops.

Where are the courses and when?

The Level 2 courses on offer for 2018 are as follows:

Beef Production – Greenmount Campus, Monday evenings;

Sheep Production – Greenmount Campus, Monday evenings;

Sheep Production – Loughry Campus, Monday evenings;

Beef Production – Loughry Campus, Tuesday evenings;

Dairy Production – Loughry Campus, Tuesday evenings;

Crop Production – Loughry Campus, Tuesday evenings;

Beef Production – Enniskillen Campus, Wednesday evenings.

The CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level 2 Certificate) qualification meets the agricultural training eligibility requirements for the Young Farmers’ Payment and Regional Reserve Scheme.