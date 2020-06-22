CAFRE campuses to reopen in September

Northern Ireland’s College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is set to resume face-to-face teaching in September.

DAERA Minister, Edwin Poots, outlined the teaching, learning and practical experiences that students can expect in the new term.

The college ceased all face-to-face teaching on March 23, 2020, as Covid-19 measures ramped up across the UK. The decision affected all three CAFRE campuses at Greenmount, Loughry and Enniskillen.

Minister Poots said it was important the college’s practical learning was reinstated as soon as possible.

“CAFRE is currently making plans for new and returning students in September,” he said.

“Face-to-face delivery is the preferred option for our courses but only where space is available to allow social distancing in line with Government guidelines.

Where this is not possible, CAFRE will provide remote learning for lectures using digital learning technologies. This has already proved very successful when introduced for students during the last academic year.

“Practical learning is the unique feature of all our programmes at Greenmount, Loughry and Enniskillen campuses.

“The applied nature of the learning sets CAFRE graduates apart from their peers and is one of the main reasons that over 95% of them are either in employment or further study following graduation.

“CAFRE will, therefore, continue to provide students with practical learning opportunities in line with the social distancing guidelines in place at that time.

Likewise, teaching facilities, student accommodation, dining rooms and libraries will be available whilst following the prevailing Public Health Agency guidance.

“The safety and well-being of students and staff at CAFRE is my highest priority and I trust that this provides reassurance to prospective students and their families about our plans for September.”