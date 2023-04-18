Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has urged renewed caution as the Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) eradication programme approaches a particularly critical juncture.

The breeding season is the high-risk period for the generation of BVD persistently infected (PI) cattle, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

As the national prevalence of the illness decreases, so too does the natural immunity to BVD. This, coupled with reduced levels of vaccination across the country, means many herds are at increased susceptibility to infection, the department has advised.

BVD warning

The incursion of the condition into such herds with reduced immunity can have devastating impacts and lead to the development of further BVD persistently infected cattle, the DAFM has warned.

In the past number of weeks, epidemiological investigations have identified the emergence of a small number of local clusters of infection, with infection having spread between herds. This is thought to result from the movement of animals, equipment and people.

In this context, the department is asking herd owners to refocus on biosecurity – to protect their own herds and support the final push towards BVD freedom.

The DAFM encourages particular attention be paid to a number of aspects ahead of the breeding season:

Herds where infection has been identified should engage with the Animal Health Ireland (AHI) Targeted Advisory Service on Animal Health (TASAH) programme without delay, expedite the removal of all infected cattle and complete the vaccination programme;

Herds which were positive in 2022 should complete their 2023 vaccination programme;

Herds that have been notified of a BVD-positive animal in their neighbourhood – which signals an increased risk to their herd – should seek advice from their veterinary practitioner to review their biosecurity practices, including vaccination policies, and enhance as necessary.

Minister McConalogue said: “Working with Animal Health Ireland, Irish farmers have made tremendous progress in the elimination of BVD.

“The programme is now at a critical juncture and I am encouraging all farmers to be mindful of the importance of biosecurity practices, including the washing and disinfection of any shared machinery or facilities, to reduce the risk of infection so that we as a country can achieve BVD freedom, providing long-term benefit for livestock farmers in the country.

“Huge progress has been made and the finishing is truly in sight. By working collectively and collaboratively, we can ensure we eradicate BVD as soon as possible,” he said.