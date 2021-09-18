A Tipperary woman whose son benefited from the services of the Irish Community Air Ambulance after a bull attack, is urging individuals and organisations in the farming community to donate any amount they can to support its work.

Deirdre Ormond’s family run a 150ac dairy and beef farm six miles outside of Clonmel, between Powerstown and Thorny Bridge.

Her 41-year-old son Paul was milking cows when he was attacked by a bull in July of this year. He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital by the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

“He spent several weeks in Cork University Hospital, initially in ICU and then a four bedded ward,” Deirdre said.

Bull attack

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon, July 6. Paul was milking when the Friesian bull went into the yard with the cows unknown to him.

He has no recollection of what happened but it’s believed the bull went for him as he went to bring in a line of cows. Deirdre said Paul could easily have been killed by the bull.

“His deadweight was 460kg which meant that his liveweight was over 900kg,” she said.

“We don’t know how Paul escaped but he got over a gate in the yard. He had his mobile phone and rang his brother Edward who was working from home just a field away.

“He was able to tell his brother that the bull had attacked him. Edward ran to the yard and had to search for Paul. He contacted emergency services and was able to get the bull out of the yard before they arrived.”

Rapid response

Deirdre said the ambulance and rapid response arrived within 10-12 minutes.

“We are eternally grateful to the emergency services,” she said.

“The helicopter was here within 20 minutes; it’s unbelievable. It landed in a field with an electric fence down the middle and cattle the other side.”

Paul was treated at the scene and airlifted to Cork. He suffered extensive injuries including crushed ribs, a punctured lung and the bones in his face were shattered.

The local paramedics told Deirdre that the helicopter would be in Cork with a team ready to work on Paul before they would be back in Clonmel.

“There can be accidents anywhere, farming is one of the most dangerous occupations now. You’re on your own farming.

“The only luck for us that day was that my other son was at home nearby. The Air Ambulance is absolutely needed, it’s vital. If Paul had to go by ambulance, what length of time would it have taken to get to Cork?” posed Deirdre.

Deirdre said that on the day they were inspected by the Health and Safety Authority, they were told that the Irish Community Air Ambulance had been in the area twice the previous day for accidents involving machinery and a tractor, with a lifechanging outcome in one case.

At present, the service is totally reliant on donations from the general public and the corporate sector. Every tasking costs €3,500, which equates to a running cost for the organisation as a whole of €2 million.

“I was surprised to hear that the Air Ambulance has to be funded by donations,” Deirdre said

“The government and every single rural organisation should be funding that helicopter service.” L-R: Micheál Sheridan, CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance; Peter Gohery, farm accident survivor and farm safety ambassador; Norma and Brian Rohan, founders of Embrace FARM; Martin Moran, farm accident survivor at the launch of the Farm Family Draw. Image source: Brian Lougheed

Meanwhile, the Irish Community Air Ambulance has recently teamed up with Embrace FARM to raise funds to support farming families during and after serious incidents. All funds raised as part of the farm family draw will be split evenly between the two charities.

Membership of the farm family draw is €10 per month and can be paid for on a monthly, bi-annual or annual subscription.

The draw will take place on the 8th of each month. First prize is €1,000, second prize is €100.

