On Tuesday evening (September 14) Tuam Mart held its weekly sale of sheep, which saw close to 2,400 sheep on offer.

The pick of the trade on the evening was that for ewe lambs – with prices reaching a top price of €160/head for ewe lambs weighing 56kg.

Overall, the trade could only be described as bris‘ for ewe lambs, with plenty of farmers there for lighter and heavier lots.

The general run of prices for ewe lambs stretched from €105/head up to €160/head, with many selling from €120/head up to €140/head.

Elseways, the general trade for lambs was back €5/head on the previous week. Butcher lambs sold up to €131/head, with many moving at prices ranging from €125/head up to €130/head.

Factory lambs sold from €108/head up to €120/head, with factory agents very bullish about what they were willing to pay for lambs.

There were a couple of lots of large framed lambs that lacked flesh in the 42-44kg weight bracket that sold from €102/head, up to €108/head.

There weren’t many long-keep stores at Tuam Mart on Tuesday, with many of the lambs on offer weighing 40kg plus.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price. This pen of 41.5kg lambs sold for €103/head

This pen of 44kg lambs sold for €113/head

Weighing 52kg, this pen of heavy lambs sold for €130/head

This pen of 42.5kg lambs sold for €111/head

Nice pen of 53kg lambs that were snapped up at €130/head

This pen of store lambs weighing 37kg sold for €101/head

This pen of 44kg ewe lambs sold for €130/head

These 39kg ewe lambs sold for an impressive price of €126/head

The hammer fell on these 56kg ewe lambs at €160/head

Weighing 38kg, these ewe lambs sold at €110/head

This pen of Suffolk hogget ewes sold for €200/head

Cull ewes easier at Tuam Mart

Cull ewes, similar to what has been seen at other marts, were an easier trade at Tuam Mart last Tuesday evening.

Speaking to Agriland ,the mart’s auctioneer Pat Burke called prices for those fleshed ewes to be back up to €35/head from where they were a few weeks ago.

The top price paid out for those fleshed ewes was €182/head for 110kg ewes.

Hoggets a ‘sticky trade’

Meanwhile, Pat added that a sticky trade was seen for plainer-quality hogget ewes. Good-quality ewes sold well on the evening, with prices hitting up to €230/head.

Hogget prices ranged from €140/head up to €230/head, while breeding ewes made from €110/head up to €172/head.