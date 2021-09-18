Aldi Ireland has announced the six winning producers of this year’s Grow with Aldi programme.

From gourmet sausage to cookies, the six winners rose to the top of 290 products in total, which were entered by over 120 Irish food, drink and non-food suppliers this year.

The six winners of this year’s Grow with Aldi programme are:

Cookie Dó Cookie Dough Bake Roll (Tallaght, Co. Dublin);

ChanChan Mala Black Garlic Peanut Chilli Rayu (Firhouse, Co. Dublin);

(Firhouse, Co. Dublin); Woodfire and Green Burger Sauce, Blue Cheese Dip and Wing Sauce (Sandyford, Co. Dublin);

(Sandyford, Co. Dublin); Vanilla Bean Patisserie Lemon Curd, Passion Fruit Curd and Lime Curd (Ballinagh, Co. Cavan);

(Ballinagh, Co. Cavan); Blackcastle Farm Irish Piedmontese Gourmet Sausage (Blackcastle, Co. Tipperary);

(Blackcastle, Co. Tipperary); The Fig Tree Honey and Cayenne Dressing and Original House Style Dressing (High Street, Co. Kilkenny).

John Curtin, Aldi Group buying director, said that it has been “incredible to see the strength and resilience of Irish suppliers, despite a difficult few years”.

Congratulating this year’s winners, he said that he hopes “even more Irish suppliers and businesses will be inspired to take a leap of faith and consider entering the 2022 programme next year”.

The Grow with Aldi programme was launched back in 2018, having been created in partnership with Bord Bia.

It is designed to help Irish suppliers develop their brand, giving them the chance to be listed in all 148 stores nationwide. Throughout the programme, entrants attend mentoring sessions and workshops with the Aldi Buying team and the Aldi Marketing team, as well as with key technical experts from Bord Bia.

To date, almost 800 producers and suppliers have entered the Grow with Aldi programme, with €3 million invested by Aldi in a bid to find the very best Irish suppliers.

This year’s programme saw the highest number of entrants so far with a 30% increase on 2020.

The winners will see their products hitting shelves nationwide from September 23.

