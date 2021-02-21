British Society of Animal Science to hold its first ever virtual conference

The British Society of Animal Science (BSAS) has announced plans to run its first-ever virtual conference.

Organisers have big hopes for the conference titled ‘The Challenge of Change – The New Normal?’ and say this year’s virtual event is “set to eclipse all previous successes”.

The conference will cover cutting edge research in animal science, agriculture, policy, education, and knowledge exchange, making BSAS the leader of the international debate on the challenge of change and adapting to the new ‘normal’, post-Covid-19 and Brexit.

Going virtual has allowed the society to reach further than ever before, securing animal science experts from all corners of the globe.

The speaker panel will include well known and respected figures as Dr. Alexandre Berndt (Brazilian Agriculture Corp); extension specialist Dr. Van Eenennaam (Hammond Lecture); and the eminent Prof. Yulong Yin, of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

As well as encouraging lively debate and discussion around the conference theme, the speakers will also offer invaluable insight into the latest research developments, practical solutions to underpin sustainable animal production, and what they feel the sector needs to do to unify its approach to improve the performance and wellbeing of animals.

2021 conference

With over 200 speakers and 40 sessions across a range of specialties, from ruminants to cell-cultured meats, delegates can handpick the sessions they wish to attend, to create their own bespoke BSAS 2021 conference experience.

There will also be webinars with a specific agriculture focus on the topics of climate and biodiversity, future beef farms, developments in the dairy sector, managing the hyperprolific sow and the society’s first-ever Equine Symposium, where attendees will get to enjoy panel discussions with international equine scientists, as they address the challenge of change in an equine context.

Also, brand new for this year’s event, are sessions and workshops devoted to supporting and engaging those in the early stages of their career.