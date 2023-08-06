Ballyjamesduff Mart in Co. Cavan hosted a show and sale of breeding hoggets and ewes on Wednesday (August 2).

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Ballyjamesduff Mart manager John Tevlin said there was a “good buzz” around on the day.

“Despite all the doom and gloom with bad weather it was great to see farmers out with a positive light and looking forward to next year with breeders,” he added.

There was a high clearance of the stock on offer at the sale which had two sale rings in action. One ring was selling the fat and store lambs, while the other ring was selling the breeding stock.

The top price in the breeding-stock ring went to a pen of Texel hoggets selling for €250/head. These 7 hoggets sold for €220/head These 10 hoggets sold for €225/head These 6 hoggets sold for €205/head These 2 hoggets sold for €175/head These 2 hoggets sold for €170/head These 2 hoggets sold for €185/head

Commenting on the store and fat lamb trade, Tevlin said: “Store lambs are a good enough trade. There’s no big numbers of them about yet, a lot of farmers seem to be feeding them in this part of the world.

“Factory lambs are a good trade, butchers are anxious for the heavy lambs and that’s what’s really helping.” These 8 Belclare-Texel-cross hoggets sold for €215/head These 8 Suffolk-cross hoggets sold for €215/head

According to Tevlin, the butcher-type lambs made up to €144/head at the sale while the factory lambs made up to €142/head.

For store lambs, the top price was 33kg making €96/head for a pen of Texel ewe lambs. Heavy ewes made as high as €187 for a 90kg ewe, he said.

This year, the mart decided to split the breeding sale, with the ewes and hoggets on Wednesday while the rams will go for sale this coming Wednesday (August 9).

“While there was a number of rams at last week’s sale, we will be having the special ram sale this coming Wednesday and following the good trade this week, there will probably be a number of breeding hoggets and ewes at the sale also,” Tevlin said.

“The evening sale is bringing out the younger generation as well and they’re looking for a few sheep for breeders and there was a noticeable number of young people in attendance and it’s good to see that,” he added.