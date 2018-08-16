Bring on the bacon: Bloggers back Bord Bia for new pork initiative

A new initiative promoting pork is set to be launched by Bord Bia at the end of August, using social media and food bloggers to spearhead its message.

Starting on Monday, August 27, and running until Sunday, September 9, Bord Bia is on a mission to encourage the nation to broaden their culinary horizons and eat more Quality Assured pork – under the #PorkNight Challenge.

The state agency points to some of the main benefits of pork, including: flavour; versatility and ease “with just a few key ingredients to make a tasty meal that is high in protein and great value”.

Bord Bia is calling for the people of Ireland to take on the #PorkNight Challenge.

On a night of their choosing, Bord Bia is asking people go beyond their usual recipe repertoire and try something new, with pork as the central ingredient.

The Irish Food Board highlighted that it has a suite of really easy-to-prepare, flavoursome and versatile pork recipes on bordbia.ie to “help inspire everyone, from kitchen novices to seasoned foodies alike”.

Bord Bia will also be partnering with a number of well-known food bloggers who will take on the Bord Bia #PorkNight Challenge and encourage their followers to step out of the dinner rut and try something new.

Oven-baked pork chops with potatoes, fennel and red peppers;

Pork with bacon, paprika and butter beans;

Rack of pork with spinach and apricot stuffing;

Slow-cooked pork ramen. To encourage those interested to try something out-of-routine, Bord Bia has offered a number of recipes on its website including: