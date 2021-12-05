LSL Auctions has donated two breeding heifers for auction to raise money for the ‘Hooves 4 Hospice’ project to fund a planned Midlands regional hospice.

The two donated breeding heifers will be up for auction at Tullamore Mart on Monday, December 13, at 6:30p.m.

The first heifer is a Belgian Blue X, 600kg, two-and-a-half years old, described as having a lovely temperament, a proper cow maker and is correct and right for breeding.

The second heifer is a 500kg Limousin X, just over two-years-old, cycling every three weeks, out of Lodge Hamlet, correct and right for breeding.

The auction will held in Co. Offaly as the Midlands is the only region in the country without a level three hospice.

According to Tullamore Lions Club:

“A level three hospice is a specially designed and equipped building where end of life care is provided by specially trained doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff.

“Level three hospice services are tailored to meet the particular needs of individual patients to enable them to experience the best quality of life for as long as possible.”

Advertisement

‘Hooves 4 Hospice’ project

TLC, a community service organisation, launched the project in January 2020 to raise vital funds which go towards the cost of building the planned Midlands facility.

The project depends on farmers or host farmers to rear and donate an animal that then, once ready for sale, will be sold by TLC with the entire proceeds of the sale donated as part of the project.

“The model used in the case of every other new hospice is that the community it serves raised the cost of building and equipping the hospice, and the HSE [Health Service Executive] covers the annual running costs,” former TLC president, Larry Fleming said.

Over 550 animals are currently being reared as part of the project, and the 192 animals already sold brought an average amount of €1,151.

“Our target, with your help, is to raise €1 million towards the building costs,” TLC president Paul Cullen said.

“We believe that ‘Hooves 4 Hospice’ has the potential to raise a sizeable sum of money and lead to other worthwhile fundraising projects that will lead to the ambition of having a regional, highest level, hospice in the midlands being realised,” former TLC president, Larry Fleming added.