Bord Na Móna to hold major tractor and machinery auction

Bord Na Móna is preparing to auction up to 200 lots of “surplus-to-requirement machinery” on Saturday, September 14.

The sale will be conducted by Wilsons Auctions.

Taking place at Bord Na Móna’s site in Blackwater, Co. Offaly, the auction will kick off at 11:00am. It will be open to both physical and online bidders.

The online catalogue (of lots) includes approximately 30 Ford tractors, 18 Fiat (Fiatagri) tractors, 15 Massey Ferguson tractors and five Landini tractors.

A cursory glance through this catalogue reveals a multitude of machines in varying states of repair or, in some cases, disrepair.

In particular, there are several Ford 8210 models – some missing major components. There is also an appreciable number of Fiat (Fiatagri) F (Winner), 94 Series and 90 Series tractors.

The Massey Ferguson entries are typically 133, 135 or (considerably more modern) 8120 models.

Other items include excavators (and buckets), dozers, 40ft trailers, vans and wheels/tyres.

‘Surplus-to-requirement’

Shanta Lawlor, off-site manager at Wilsons Auctions, said: “This event will feature a large volume of surplus-to-requirement stock – managed by our ‘Mobile Auction Team’.

I would encourage everyone to register as soon as possible, whether it is for physical or online bidding.

Viewing times (for all lots) are from Thursday, September 12, to Friday, September 13 (from 10:00am to 4:00pm on both days), as well as the morning of the auction itself (from 9:00am).

All lots will apparently be ‘sold as seen’ and will be subject to VAT and commission.

Prospective bidders must pay a €1,000 deposit for a buyer’s number. This is refundable at the close of the auction, if no purchase is made.