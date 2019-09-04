Boortmalt intakes open tomorrow – Thursday

Boortmalt growers were informed today that grain intakes will be open tomorrow – Thursday, September 5. Growers had received messages stating that intakes were to be closed over the past two days – Tuesday and Wednesday, September 3 and 4.

Growers speaking to AgriLand had become concerned as barley remained in storage on their farms.

AgriLand spoke to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) on the issue, and according to the organisation, the malting barley committee has been in regular contact with the company. AgriLand also understands that the committee is to meet with Boortmalt on Friday, September 6.

Steep collapse

On July 30 a steep – used in the malting process – suffered a partial collapse on the Boortmalt site. This has reduced the malting capacity at the plant.

It is understood that at present the plant is malting a small percentage of its usual capacity. The new plant which is currently under construction is planned to be up and running by January 2020. The new plant has the capacity to malt 40,000t per year.

Contracted requirements

On August 13, Boortmalt made a statement to AgriLand following the incident. It read: “Boortmalt intends to purchase malting barley for Crop 2019 as per our contracted requirements [where possible] but always respecting our standard terms and conditions:

The proportion of malting barley for brewing and distilling;

Our malting barley quality specifications;

Our malting barley food safety specifications.”