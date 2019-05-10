Bord Bia ranked ‘most reputable’ Irish organisation

Bord Bia has been recognised as “the most reputable organisation in Ireland” in the Ireland RepTrak Study 2019.

Now in its 10th year, the RepTrak Study is claimed to be the longest-running study of reputation in Ireland.

In a brief statement on social media, Bord Bia welcomed the news, saying: “Bord Bia is delighted to be ranked as the most reputable organisation in Ireland in the 2019 RepTrak study.

“Based on a survey of over 7,000 members of the public, our CEO Tara McCarthy will accept the award on behalf of the organisation this morning.”

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine also hailed the news, tweeting: “Very proud of Tara and the team in Bord Bia who again ranked as the most reputable organisation in Ireland.”

RepTrak Study

Based on a survey of over 7,000 members of the Irish public, the study measured the level of trust, admiration and esteem the public holds of 100 of the largest, most familiar and most important organisations in Ireland along with 25 other reputation indicators, according to RepTrak.

@Bordbia tops this year’s study as the most reputable organisation in Ireland with an Excellent Reputation Pulse score of 83.5. Read the full Ireland RepTrak 2019 report at https://t.co/OvcgBcyqni #IrlRepTrak19 pic.twitter.com/nig6guwhS2 — TheReputationsAgency (@RepAgencyIrl) May 10, 2019



The organisation claims that, “in Ireland, its study shows if an organisation improves its ‘Reputation Pulse’ score by five points, the number of people willing to buy its products or services goes up by 6.2%, delivering a very positive business outcome”.

Today, organisations are more widely scrutinised based on their alignment with social causes, their behaviour, their organisational values and the internal culture they create.