Bird flu housing order to be introduced in the Republic

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has made regulations under the Animal Health and Welfare Act requiring flock keepers to confine all poultry and captive birds in their possession or under their control in a secure building, due to concerns over bird flu.

Wild birds, or other animals, should not have access to that building and farmers should apply particular bio-security measures.

The regulations, entitled Avian Influenza (Precautionary Confinement of Birds) Regulations 2020, provide for precautionary measures against bird flu, and will come into force on December 21.

These measures are being taken against a background where an outbreak of Avian Influenza H5N8 has been confirmed in a small turkey flock in Co. Wicklow and in wild birds in a number of areas across the country.

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said that these findings “highlight the increasing risk to all poultry flocks and captive birds and by extension the poultry industry”.

Other known outbreaks

Outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza have also been identified in poultry flocks in Great Britain and other European countries in recent weeks.

Northern Ireland has confirmed that it will also be introducing a housing order, which is due to come into effect from December 23.

The department had previously introduced regulations on December 1, making it mandatory for all keepers of poultry and captive birds to adopt enhanced biosecurity measures.

It is important to note that there is no evidence of human health risk associated with consumption of poultry meat or poultry meat products.