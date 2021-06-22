Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue’s fur farming bill has received the go-ahead from government for its drafting.

The Animal Health and Welfare (Amendment) Bill 2021 will provide the legislative framework to:

Implement a prohibition on the keeping of animals primarily for their fur or skin;

Provide for a scheme of compensation for the fur farming businesses currently operating;

And introduce other miscellaneous amendments to the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

The minister is seeking early pre-legislative scrutiny of the new provisions.

The Programme for Government 2020 includes a commitment to bringing forward this legislation. This draft bill is “the first step”.

‘Societal concerns’ around fur farming

There are now “societal concerns” relating to the farming of animals primarily for their fur or skin.

The statutory prohibition will impact directly on three mink farming businesses (in Laois, Donegal and Kerry) that are currently conducting a lawful business, the Department of Agriculture noted.

For this reason, the draft legislation includes a scheme of compensation for the farm businesses affected by the prohibition.

“The prohibition on fur farming in the state is in line with similar bans being implemented, or about to be implemented, in many jurisdictions across Europe and further afield,” Minister McConalogue said.

“I realise that this is a very difficult time for the farmers and farms concerned. The farmers have always upheld the required animal welfare standards.

“However, the compensation package being provided is designed to mitigate losses resulting from the ban.”

Advertisement

Minister of State Pippa Hackett added that she believes this legislation is “supported by the vast majority of the general public”.

‘A very emotive issue’

“It is something I have long supported as indeed have many animal welfare groups, as well as the representative body for veterinary surgeons in Ireland, Veterinary Ireland,” the Green Party senator added.

“In calling for a ban, Veterinary Ireland has previously said that no welfare standards or inspection regimes can prevent welfare problems being encountered regularly on fur farms.

“These farms cannot provide for the five freedoms of animal welfare, particularly in relation to the need to express normal behaviours.

“I recognise that this is a very emotive issue for many, but we must recognise that in the past, there have been occasions when mink have been purposely released, which has resulted in catastrophic destruction to some of our wildlife.

“This was particularly the case for some threatened species of birds, and indeed I have seen at first-hand the damage mink have done to wading birds in the Shannon Callows.”

It is proposed to enact the legislation “as soon as possible” in 2021 according to Minister Hackett, with prohibition to begin in 2022.