The communities of Moyvore, Milltown and Ballymore in Co. Westmeath, have rallied around the family of nine-year-old Bryan Pendred who was recently diagnosed with a rare neurological disease.

Bryan from Moyvore, was due to start third class last September and to make his First Holy Communion. However, a diagnosis of NMDA Receptor Encephalitis after he became critically ill, thwarted those plans.

The young football enthusiast is currently a patient in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin.

“Bryan was due to go to the National Rehabilitation Hospital after Crumlin but there is said to be a waiting list of 9 to 14 months for rehabilitation,” said Dot McCormack, committee secretary.

“A local committee was formed to fundraise so that Bryan’s needs can be met in that interim period.

“The aim of the fundraiser is to help Bryan on the road to recovery and give him every support possible to make the journey easier,” she said.

Bryan Pendred

Bryan always enjoyed being out and about helping his mam, Sarah, with farming jobs such as looking after the lambs and calves. Sarah is now staying in the Ronald McDonald House at Crumlin so she can be with Bryan.

The fundraising committee has been overwhelmed by the support of local businesses, GAA clubs and individuals who have donated numerous prizes.

The “star of the show” in the fundraising effort as Dot puts it, is a Belgian Blue breeding heifer or €1,000 cash.

Second prize is a €1,000 Husqvarna voucher and third prize is two Manchester United home tickets. There are also lots of other prizes. First prize is this Belgian Blue heifer. Image source: Frank McGrath

Tickets for Bryan’s Belgian Blue fundraiser cost €10 each and can be purchased locally or online. The draw will be held on December 4, in Cawleys, Moyvore, in Co. Westmeath.