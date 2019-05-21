Beef Plan Movement ‘to inform Tesco customers of meat margins’ in sector

The Beef Plan Movement is set to commence a campaign next weekend that aims “to inform customers in Tesco retail outlets in counties Roscommon, Sligo and Tipperary”.

On the day, the beef farmer lobby group will carry out a survey with customers at the store. It will subsequently compile the data so that members can better understand the needs of Irish consumers when it comes to beef.

A statement from the movement explained that purpose of this weekend’s event is “for the Beef Plan want to build up their own data on what consumers want in the shop”.

Roscommon Beef Plan’s Padraig O’Connor outlined: “We want to make the consumer aware that for every €10 they spend on beef: the farmer gets €2.00; the factory gets €2.90; and the retailer gets €5.10.”

The Beef Plan explained to AgriLand that it has been “trying to engage with retailers in recent months but to no avail”.

However, the movement pointed out, that recently, it was contacted by one retailer that is willing to engage.

O’Connor stressed that the group is “not trying to interfere with Tesco but to engage with consumers.”

You ask most customers in a supermarket about the 4 rule movement and they won’t know what you’re talking about.

He then added that that main objective of the survey is to “give beef farmers some understanding of what the consumer really wants with regards to beef”.

Meanwhile, the movement is also calling for the price of beef to rise.

Its member say that if this happened farmers “could get back to producing top quality beef cattle”.

Surveying will begin at 11:00am and conclude at 5:00pm.