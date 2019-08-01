Beef Plan protests move to Cavan while Nenagh picket resumes

The Beef Plan Movement protests have spread to further factory sites as the week progresses with pickets establishing outside Liffey Meats Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan, last night, Wednesday, July 31.

In addition, a picket line is resuming outside the meat factory in Nenagh today, according to a spokesperson for the Beef Plan Movement, who noted that “Beef Plan is taking back charge and peaceful protest is resuming” following yesterday’s suspension.

Speaking to AgriLand, the representative confirmed that there are now 15 meat plants with demonstrations outside.

“Vets in Roscommon did not pass the picket this morning in Athleague, while no kill took place in Liffey Ballinasloe today,” the spokesperson added.

“We’re asking farmers to be patient and to follow the guidelines,” the representative said.

“We were told there was a backlog and cattle couldn’t be killed for two weeks – now those men that were pre-booked two weeks ago are being put under pressure to supply cattle at all costs.

“We believe factory agents are under severe pressure, and hauliers, to source and supply stock. We reckon the kill was reduced by 25%,” the representative claimed.

“So long as we remain peaceful they cannot touch us. We’re calling on the family farmers to come out and assist the men that are on the lines night and day.”