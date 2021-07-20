Cattle throughput at slaughter plants approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has increased for a fifth consecutive week.

The total number of cattle processed last week (ending July 18) stood at 33,601 head. This figure is up 1,575 head from last week’s kill of 32,026 head of cattle.

While the weekly kill has increased every week for the past five weeks, it is still coming in at a hefty 67,126 head behind the number of cattle that had been processed this time last year.

Meanwhile, figures for the same week last year show that 2,157 head less cattle were processed in the equivalent week this year.

Weekly throughput changes (last week versus previous week)

Young bulls: 2,047 head (-321 head);

Bulls: 544 (-34 head);

Steers: 13,997 head (+1,100 head);

Cows: 8,276 head (+541 head);

Heifers: 8,709 head (-152 head);

Total: 33,601 head [incl. veal] (+1,575 head).

Looking at the kill figures, we can see the number of young bulls slaughtered took another fall last week dropping by 321 head.

Heifer throughput also witnessed a drop last week which appears unusual, as grass fit heifers should be coming on stream in increasing numbers now.

However, steer throughput was up considerably on last week with an extra 1,100 steers being processed. Grass cattle coming factory-fit is undoubtedly a factor causing this.

Meanwhile, the number of cows presented for slaughter at DAFM approved plants last week also increased by over 500 head and continued strong cow quotes from factories is undoubtedly a factor in this.

This week’s beef price

With temperatures as high as 29° forecast for this week and a High Temperature Advisory warning in place, the beef trade is feeling the heat too and quotes are holding on par with last weeks prices.

Firstly, taking a look at heifers, the general run this week is a base price of €4.30/kg on the grid for in-spec, Quality Assured (QA) heifers.

On steer price, €4.25/kg on the grid seems to be what most beef processors have on offer this week for bullocks matching the same criteria as the heifers mentioned above.

Some plants are offering farmers an additional 10c/kg for cattle with carcass weights of between 300kg and 400kg.

A breed bonus of 10c/kg is available for Hereford heifers and steers and up to 20c/kg can be got for Angus heifers and steers, providing these cattle meet the factories’ carcass specifications.

Beef trade: Cows

On the cow price-front this week, quotes are coming in at flat prices of €3.50/kg for P-grade cows, €3.60/kg for O-grade cows, €3.80/kg for R-grade cows and €3.90/kg for U grade cows – with scope for more money where a farmer has a suitable bunch of good cows on offer.

Mart prices over the weekend for well-fleshed cows, would also further indicate that there is scope for more money to be secured for good beef cows.

The above quotes are available to farmers who have well-fleshed cows with a fat score of 2+ or above and a carcass weight of over approximately 270kg. Lighter cows and cows that are short of flesh or lean are priced differently.

Bulls

Bulls are being quoted at €4.10 – 4.15/kg on the grid for under 16-month bulls with top prices of €4.20/kg on the grid being quoted for young bulls.

Under 24-month bulls are being quoted at flat prices of €3.90/kg for P-grades, €4/kg for O-grades, €4.20/kg for R-grades and €4.30/kg for U-grade bulls.

Some factories appear very keen for bulls while others are citing reduced interest in them as they are going to greater lengths to fill the kill sheets with higher numbers of heifers and steers.