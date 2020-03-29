Dairy calf registrations up nearly 55,000 head compared to this time last year

The number of dairy-bred calves born – so far this year – is up by over 54,718 head or by 6% when compared to the same period in 2019, figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) indicate.

Beef calf registrations are also running well ahead of last year’s levels – up 19,828 head compared to 2019.

Firstly, looking at dairy calf registrations, 72,130 dairy calves were registered during the week ending March 27, 2020 – a decrease of 11,994 head on the corresponding week in 2019.

967,671 dairy calves have been registered so far this year – an increase of over 54,700 head when compared to the same period in 2019.

Looking at suckler calf registrations in more detail, during the week ending March 27, 2020, some 34,970 beef calves were registered – a decrease of 6,102 head on the same week in 2019.

The total number of suckler calves registered so far this year stands at 223,562 head. In the corresponding time-frame in 2019, some 203,734 beef calves were registered – a 9.7% increase.

When combined, total calf registrations – both suckler and dairy – are running behind last year’s levels. During the week ending March 27, 2020, 107,100 calves had been registered.

Overall, the total number of calves registered so far this year amounts to 1,191,233 head. Whereas, in 2019, by the same date, some 1,116,686 head of calves had been registered.