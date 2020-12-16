BDGP 2021 scheme roll-over requirements released

Farmers who took part the Beef Data Genomics Programme (BDGP) 1 have been provided with an option of extending their participation in the scheme – as a one-year roll over of the scheme for 2021 was announced by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

The extension is open to those BDGP participants who have already met the requirements for the full six-year duration of BDGP 2015 – 2020.

The guidelines for the scheme extension has also been released this week and it seems to be more of the same for farmers – with very little variation noted between the 2020 and 2021 requirements.

2021 requirements

The submitting of on-farm data such as calving details and surveys will continue – alongside the completion of an updated carbon navigator.

Numbers required for genotyping for 2021 will remain at 60% of the referenced number of animals.

The stock bull requirement will also stay the same, as applicants who are currently using a bull need to ensure he is genotyped 4 or 5 star on the Terminal or Replacement Index and be on the farm for June 30, 2021.

The requirement for the number of genotyped 4 or 5 star females on the Replacement Index will not be increased from last year’s figure of 50% of referenced females. This target must be reached by October 31, 2021.

This may be seen as a slight drawback for farmers who decided to reduce their numbers of high Replacement Index females after the previous requirement deadline for 2020.

There will be no change in rates of payments for farmers compared to their previous years in the scheme.