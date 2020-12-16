7R 330 ‘tops the class’ for fuel efficiency above 250hp
According to the independent DLG PowerMix test, John Deere was deemed to be the best choice of tractor for transport applications with its new 7R 330 model.
The company scored the “best ever” DLG PowerMix transport test result in 2018 with the 6250R, and still claims to hold that record.
More recently, the 7R 330 with its new Stage V engine has set the benchmark for all tractors above 250hp rated engine power.
This, the manufacturer claims, will help farmers and contractors to further reduce their operating costs.
Depending on local diesel and DEF prices, the result “equates to hourly savings of €1.50 to over €2 in transport applications, or even higher compared to average tractor performance figures”.
Powermix test
Both the John Deere 6250R and 7R 330 tractors performed the PowerMix test at the DLG test centre in Groß-Umstadt, Germany, where the individual test cycles are designed to replicate typical heavy and light transport work.
The individual test cycles replicate typical field and transport applications at half load and full load.
In addition, the test simulates heavy and light transport work, testing the tractor as on the road to obtain a general efficiency profile under reproducible field conditions.
7R 330
Launched at Agritechnica 2019, the 7R 330 tractor features the CommandPRO joystick in a new so-called “luxury cab”, along with enhanced Precision Ag technology features.
This, John Deere maintains, has a “further positive impact on performance, acceleration and fuel consumption”.