Opinion
Balmoral Show 2018 sees agriculture in transition
This year’s Balmoral Show formed the backdrop for a transition that will revolutionise production agriculture in Northern Ireland over the next decade.
The driving force for all this change is, of course, Brexit.
Everyone agrees that farming and food will be the sectors most affected by the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.
Take, as a case in point, the fact that most years see subsidies from Brussels making up 80% of the incomes generated on farms throughout Northern Ireland.
However, everyone knows that any obstacles placed in the way of the current cross-border trade patterns, where farm commodities and food products are concerned, will deal a hammer blow to the prospects of every farm family on this island.
And the same principle holds where east-west trade between Ireland and the UK is concerned.
Leading the charge in this regard was Cyril Millar, the president of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS). He pulled no punches at all while speaking at a Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) breakfast.
Millar made it perfectly clear that Northern Ireland’s politicians were neglecting their duties by not having an official input into the ongoing Brexit negotiations.
But given the outcome of the recent High Court ruling – which knocked back the decision by a Belfast-based civil servant to allow the development of a waste incinerator in Co. Antrim – one must wonder what actual difference DAERA officials can make when it comes to the ‘nitty gritty’ of the Brexit negotiations?
One of the most encouraging aspects to this year’s event was the tremendous attendance of visitors from south of the border.
The vision of the RUAS for its new Balmoral Park home is to develop an international exhibition centre and visitor attraction on the site.
Lots of people thought that the members of the society had lost the plot when it moved Balmoral Show out of Belfast six years ago.
History has proven the ‘naysayers’ wrong. The only weakness in the current RUAS business plan is the lack of a direct road link from the Sprucefield roundabout on the M1 into Balmoral Park.
Unfortunately, that ‘little issue’ will be held in abeyance until the North’s politicians decide to re-instate the Stormont institutions.