Marks and Spencer (M&S) has traded very strongly over the past 12 months, with food sales making a strong contribution to this level of performance.

This is one of the core messages that the retailer is delivering at this year’s Balmoral Show.

“Our latest annual results will be published in a couple of weeks’ time. They will confirm that food sales across many categories are increasing. Dairy is a case in point,” company agricultural manager, Dr. Peter Kennedy said.

But Kennedy also confirmed that the business is a on a journey towards net carbon zero – and this process will involve farmers.

“Regular carbon benchmarking is critically important in this regard. We are not telling farmers which carbon calculator to use,” he said.

“The advice is to select one at the outset and then stick with it. By taking this approach, farmers can consistently identify how they are progressing on their carbon journey.”

Kennedy believes that carbon calculators will become more accurate as time progresses. He also foresees the developments of new technologies that will significantly help farmers to reduce the carbon footprint of their businesses.

Significantly, Kennedy acknowledges that farming’s carbon footprint must be assessed in terms of the net emission levels generated by the industry.

In other words, full consideration must be taken of the carbon sequestered by the soils and crops managed by farmers.

Carbon footprint

The current carbon footprint assessments for agriculture, that are recognised officially, only take account of the industry’s gross emission levels.

“Driving efficiency levels within farming will be critically important as the industry looks to the future,” Kennedy said.

Feed sourcing is another driver within the climate change debate that M&S already recognises. For example, milk suppliers to the business no longer include soya within their ratios fed to their cows.

“But all of this comes down to a question of balance,” Kennedy stressed.

“Improving animal welfare is critical within the food production debate. The same case can be made for maximising the amount of grazed grass in ruminant diets.

“Where beef production is concerned, we do not want young bulls slaughtered at 14 months, which have never seen grass in their lives.”

The M&S representative is also open to the possibility of farmers in Northern Ireland maintaining their current stocking levels as they push to reduce the carbon footprint of their businesses.

“As far as M&S is concerned, we want to sell more beef and lamb that has been sourced from Northern Ireland,” he said.