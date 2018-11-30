Ballyhaise College’s ‘Student of the Year’ winner announced

The winner of Ballyhaise College’s Overall Student of the Year was announced at the college’s recent graduation ceremony.

The award went to Eugene McGeough from Shantonagh, Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan who also received his Level Six Advanced Certificate in Dairy Herd Management on the night.

The event took place in the Hotel Kilmore, Cavan, on Tuesday, November 27.

McGeough completed his first year of studies in Gurteen Agricultural College, Co. Tipperary, before transferring to second year in Ballyhaise.

A statement from Teagasc outlined that his academic performance and contribution to his class, coupled with a practical work placement on Tyrell’s dairy farm in Kildalkey, Co. Meath, demonstrated that he was an “exceptional student and worthy of the prize”.

McGeough was unable to attend the event as he is currently on work experience in Australia.

Assistant principal of Ballyhaise College, Oliver Tierney, congratulated McGeough acknowledging the great example that he has shown to all.

The awards and certificates were presented by the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, and the director of Teagasc, Gerry Boyle.

The event was the last of three Teagasc agricultural college graduations to take place this autumn.

This brought the number of overall certificates being issued from Teagasc colleges and regional education centres to over 6,000 in 2018.

Boyle outlined that in the last four years, the numbers of students completing certificates with Teagasc Ballyhaise have increased year-on-year.

He explained: “Over 2,000 certificates have been received by Ballyhaise College graduates since the autumn of 2013.”