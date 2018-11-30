Tillage galore and Claas aplenty at Kellys of Borris open day

With the autumn tillage season now drawing to a close, Kellys of Boris is holding an open day on Tuesday, December 4, at its base in Borris, Co. Carlow.

The ‘Tillage Day’ will start at 11:00am and will not only feature Claas products but also Horsch drills and sprayers, as well as Dal-Bo rollers.

Representatives from both companies will be on hand to discuss the latest products which, in the case of Horsch sprayers, include its new Leeb AX trailed machine.

Entry-level trailed sprayer

This latest sprayer, introduced earlier in the autumn, is aimed at farmers that would like to buy into the company’s boom control system but at a more budget-friendly price than either the LT or GS models.

The system provides both automatic boom height maintenance and boom levelling, or so says the manufacturer. This helps ensure that the nozzles “remain at 50cm above the target, at speeds of up to 15kph”.

Following the day-time demonstrations there will be a series of speakers from 7:00pm onwards. In addition to final presentations from Horsch and Dal-Bo, the company has arranged for John Geraghty, an agricultural consultant, to deliver a talk entitled ‘Caring for our Soils’.

Claas products not forgotten

Potential combine harvester customers will also have the opportunity to catch up on the latest developments with a Claas harvesting specialist, who will be on hand to discuss requirements.