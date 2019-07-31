Bales burn in roadside lorry blaze on M1

Members of the emergency services attended an incident where a lorry transporting a number of bales caught fire – engulfing the entire vehicle on a motorway.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed:

“Gardaí and fire services attended an incident on the M1 Northbound at J18 Carlingford at approximately 4:15pm, on Saturday, July 27.

The incident involved a truck carrying bales of hay that set alight.

“No injuries were reported,” the Garda representative added.

The incident was caught on camera by Robert Dickinson, who posted footage of the incident on Twitter.

Dickinson noted that the incident occurred near Dundalk, Co. Louth.

M1 Northbound near Dundalk pic.twitter.com/gJEIDGVW6Y — Robert Dickinson (@RobertMalahide) July 27, 2019

Vandalism in Cork

Meanwhile, members of An Garda Síochána have begun investigations following a vandalism incident where a number of bales of hay were set alight by youths in Co. Cork.

Taking place in Glanmire, Co. Cork, the incident occurred on Sunday night.

In a statement to AgriLand, a Garda representative said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred on Sunday, July 28, between 7:30pm and 9:30pm at a field in the Glanmire area of Cork.

It is reported that a group of youths set hay on fire. Investigations are ongoing.

Local community group Facebook page Glanmire Noticeboard posted an image of the burnt bales, stating:

“Disgraceful to see a local farmer’s hay set on fire by youths in the area last night; this is not fun or a prank.

“This is expensive to replace and messing with a person’s livelihood,” the page added.