The arrival of autumn has seen the return of dairy sales, with Ballyjamesduff Mart set to host the on-farm clearance sale for the award winning Possextown herd of Gordon Foster, Enfield, Co. Meath.

There is a total of 110 lots set to go under the hammer at the sale, with economic breeding index (EBI) values peaking at €273.

On offer at the sale will be 20 autumn-calving cows, 60 spring-calving cows, 8 maiden heifers and 22 weanling heifer calves.

Artificial insemination (AI) sires are exclusively used for generation on the heifers and cows.

The herd is currently averaging 7,377kg of milk and producing 577kg of milk solids, with low somatic cell counts (SCC).

All animals presented for sale are exported tested, with exporting of animals possible through Ballyjamesduff Mart. Source: Ballyjamesduff Mart

Possextown Faithful SRM

The Possextown herd also bred the renowned Eurogene bull Possextown Faithful SRM (FR2424).

Sired by (IG) Castleblagh Odie, Possextown Faithful SRM has an EBI value of €250, milk accounts for €95, while fertility accounts for €106.

His dam was Possextown Ellie 866; although she is not on offer at the sale on Friday, Possextown Faithful SRM’s half sister is set to go under the hammer.

Equipment

Although for most, the animals on offer will be the main attraction at sale this Friday, there will also be a milk tank and calf-rearing equipment on offer.

The milk tank on offer at the sale is a 2012 5,000L Packo milk tank. The calf-rearing equipment on offer includes 30 easy care calf coats and a number of calf teat feeders.

The sale will be conducted through the Marteye Ballyjamesduff BJD, with the sale starting at 11:00a.m on Friday.

Tara Angus

Then on Saturday, October 2, Ballyjamesduff Mart will host the on-farm female production sale of the Tara Angus herd, for the herd’s owner Malachy Tighe.

The Tara Angus sale will see a total of 29 lots from the herd go under the hammer. 25 of said lots will be made up of breeding females, all of which are guaranteed to be fertile.

The remaining four lots will be made up of breeding bulls, including: Lot 26, Tara Michael; Lot 27, Tara Trinadad; Lot 28, Tara Tzar; and Lot 29, Tara Thunder.