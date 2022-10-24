A second outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu) has been confirmed in a captive flock in the east of Ireland, by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was identified in a “small mixed flock of captive birds” in an area near the coast in Co. Wicklow.

This is the second captive outbreak in a week, following confirmation of the disease in a captive, non-poultry flock in Sutton, Co. Dublin on Wednesday (October 19).

Despite the case, no restriction zones have been established in Ireland on foot of a risk assessment which was carried out by the DAFM. In a statement, the department said:

“These captive bird outbreaks highlight the importance of implementing biosecurity measures to mitigate against the risk of introducing avian influenza into poultry flocks, especially near coastal areas where the presence of the disease has been confirmed in wild bird populations.”

Following the introduction of Avian Influenza Regulations on September 19, this year, all flock owners are legally required to maintain best practice biosecurity measures. The department has now asked owners to review the precautions they have introduced and assess if they could improve them further.

Biosecurity measures

Environmental biosecurity measures include ensuring that all housing is bird and rodent-proof, checking for leaks and holes regularly, removing any spillages of feed or fallen fruit, netting any standing water and preventing overgrown vegetation.

Movements of visitors, vehicles and equipment should be recorded and equipment should not be shared between farms. Plastic egg trays should also be thoroughly disinfected between each use.

Footbaths containing approved disinfectants should also be set up outside each poultry house and regular cleansing should be carried out on all concrete walkways, paths and similar surfaces.

Avian flu in Northern Ireland

Meanwhile, bird flu continues to spread across the Great Britain and Northern Ireland with nine new cases confirmed in England and Wales over the weekend.

Following the identification of the cases, which have been in both backyard and commercial flocks, 3km protection zones and 10km surveillance zones were established around the premises.

Within Northern Ireland a protection zone has been introduced. Launching it, the region’s agricultural minister Edwin Poots said:

“Due to this risk increase, which is echoed by our counterparts in Great Britain, I have decided to implement an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across Northern Ireland from 12:00p.m on October 17, 2022.

“This is in line with Great Britain introducing an AIPZ from the same time and will reflect similar measures introduced in the Republic of Ireland on September 19.”