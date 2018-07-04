Aurivo unveiled as Checkout’s Best Dairy Supplier winner

Aurivo has won the award for Best Dairy Supplier at the annual Checkout ‘Best in Fresh’ Awards.

The ceremony was held in Dublin on Tuesday, July 3, to celebrate the dedication and commitment of the industry to fresh produce retailing, according to organisers.

For the second year, the awards recognised Ireland’s leading fresh suppliers in six categories.

When entering the competition, retailers were called upon to nominate a leading supplier in each category as part of their entry.

Aurivo Consumer Foods fought off tough competition in the Best Dairy Supplier category to scoop the top prize, the Sligo-based processor confirmed.

Commenting on the accolade Aaron Forde, chief executive of Aurivo, said: “We are hugely proud to have been recognised for ‘Best Dairy Supplier’ at the Checkout Best in Fresh Awards 2018.

“At Aurivo Consumer Foods, we strive for operational excellence and the highest quality standards in everything we do and this acknowledgement by retailers is a considerable honour.

Our farmers are passionate about what they do and along with our dedicated quality team, ensure the best industry practices and highest standards are maintained.

Aurivo Consumer Foods is the second largest supplier of fresh milk, cream and butter products in Ireland, according to the co-op, and its brands include Connacht Gold, Donegal Creameries, For Goodness Shakes and Organic for Us.