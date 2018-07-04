Auction report: Loaders and machinery go under the hammer in Tyrone

A selection of farm machinery drew the punters to a sale (auction) run by Euro Auctions, at its Dromore site in Co. Tyrone recently.

As is regularly the case for Euro Auctions, a sizeable offering of plant and construction equipment was also present; the auction took place on Friday, June 22, and Saturday, June 23.

Most of the farm machinery went under the hammer on Friday.

Founded in Dromore, Northern Ireland, Euro Auctions’ first official sale took place in 1998 – during which 371 lots went under the hammer in front of 1,500 bidders.

The business was established by the Keys brothers, who are still actively involved to this day.

Justin Roberts was there for AgriLand to sample the atmosphere, capture these pictures and to jot down the key prices.

In this report, we focus on loaders/telehandlers and machinery. Look out for accompanying articles, detailing the prices achieved by tractors.

Please note that all of the prices referenced below are in pounds sterling.

It should be noted that a buyer’s commission of 2.5% must be added to all hammer prices, as well as VAT at the local rate.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.