Aurivo products ‘star’ at internationally recognised food awards

Four of Aurivo’s Connacht Gold butter products achieved star ratings at the internationally recognised Great Taste Awards 2019.

The four winning Connacht Gold products were: Garlic and Herb Butter; Half Fat Butter; Creamery Butter; and Butter with Sea Salt.

Connacht Gold Garlic and Herb Butter was awarded two stars, the second highest award handed out at the UK and Ireland industry event, which is run by the UK-based Guild of Fine Food.

Meanwhile, the other three products were awarded one-star ratings.

It is an honour to once again be recognised at the prestigious ‘Great Taste’ food awards.

“We are very proud of the quality of the Connacht Gold butter products. Aurivo is committed to maintaining the highest standard of food quality,” said Stephen Blewitt, general manager of dairy at Aurivo.

“Products across our entire range have been recognised by the highest calibre of judges and we are especially delighted to see our ‘hero’ product, Connacht Gold Half Fat Butter, acknowledged with the prestigious award,” he added.

With a move ‘back to butter’ our Connacht Gold butter brand continues to grow, and we will continue to strive for excellence across all our products.

According to a statement from Aurivo, the Great Taste Awards is “widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and specialty food producers”.

“The renowned awards are carefully judged by food and drink specialists from around the world,” the Aurivo statement added.

The positive development for Aurivo comes just a few weeks after the business officially opened its new dryer facility at its site in Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon.

Aurivo said that the investment will boost its dairy ingredients capacity by some 55%, and allow it to produce over 60,000t of milk powders for international markets, and 15,000t of butter annually.