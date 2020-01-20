Aurivo increases milk price for December
Aurivo has announced its decision to increase its milk price for December supplies.
Following a trend this month from most processors, the Sligo headquartered cooperative, following a meeting of the board today, Monday, January 20, decided to rise the milk price by 1c/L for last month’s produce.
Earlier today, Arrabawn revealed its decision to increase its milk price by 1c/L for December supplies.
Arrabawn will pay its suppliers 31.21c/L including VAT and a 0.2c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus, the co-op said.
Other announcements
Last week, Dairygold confirmed that its base price for December milk supplies is 31.19c/L including VAT and bonuses.
This price, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, is an increase of 1c/L on the November milk price, a spokesperson for the cooperative confirmed.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, January 15, Carbery Group decided to hold its milk price for December 2019, equating to a price of 31.4c/L, inclusive of VAT and the 1c/L support from the Carbery Stability Fund.
This price will be replicated across the four co-ops; Bandon, Barryroe, Lisavaird and Drinagh.