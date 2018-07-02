Aurivo announces feed manufacturing expansion

Aurivo has announced the expansion of its feed manufacturing site in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, earlier today (Monday, July 2) – with construction already underway.

Aurivo’s agribusiness, which manufactures the Nutrias brand of animal feed, has experienced several consecutive years of sustained double-digit growth, the northwestern processor says.

The expansion is expected to generate demand for additional skilled workers in manufacturing and ancillary services.

Sold through Aurivo’s 34 Homeland stores and Farm Commercial Specialist Team, the Nutrias brand has a geographic reach – through merchant customers – in 13 counties.

In 2017, the brand expanded into the Donegal region, leading to “substantial” growth as a result, the co-operative claims.

Stephen Blewit, general manager of agribusiness at Aurivo, commented on the investment saying: “This significant expansion in additional capacity is necessary to meet customer requirement in terms of both volume and product choice.”

This development is Aurivo’s second strategic expansion in the region, with another major investment underway at it Dairy Ingredients Plant to extend its existing dryer capacity.

Aurivo milk app

In other news from the Sligo-headquartered co-op, Aurivo’s farm services team recently launched the app as part of its continuing supplier engagement strategy.

The Aurivo Milk app – that was recently debuted at a series of supplier meetings – already has more than 300 subscribers.

The co-op says the “easy to use” app will allow all milk suppliers with Aurivo to access the following: milk collection details; volume and test results; monthly averages; plus, financial and historic milk statements.

Users of the app can also receive Aurivo’s dairy newsletters, co-op updates and details of upcoming schemes directly to their mobile device.