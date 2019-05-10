Auction report: ‘Rooting deep’ for a bargain cultivator?

Thursday, May 2, saw tractors, a combine harvester and umpteen implements/trailers offered for sale at an auction at Highfield Farm, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, England. The sale was conducted by Brown & Co.

This report focuses on the tillage implements that went under the hammer.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots fared.

No buyer’s premium applies to any of these lots.

Prices are subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.