Auction report: ‘Rooting’ around for a bargain at big contractor sale

A huge array of mostly very modern contractor-owned machinery went under the hammer at an auction in England on Tuesday (June 5).

The auction was held on behalf of Leslie Brown Contracting at Westholme Farm, Winston, Darlington, Co. Durham.

Major ‘on-site’ machinery dispersal sales come up just a handful of times in any given year here in Ireland; they are a more regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a bigger pool of equipment.

This report focuses on the root crop machinery present.

Look out for other AgriLand articles from this auction, detailing the prices fetched by other equipment.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and jotted down the key prices.

Please note that all of the prices referenced in the captions below are in pounds sterling.

A buyer’s premium of 2% (of the hammer price) is applicable to all lots.

VAT (on the sale/hammer price) must also be added to all of the lots pictured below.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.