Auction report: Ploughs, presses and drills go under the hammer

Major ‘on-site’ machinery dispersal sale (auction) events are a relatively regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a big pool of equipment.

One such on-site sale was held on behalf of Caton Bros at Bigods Farm, Aythorpe Roding, Dunmow, Essex, (England) on September 11.

The auction was comprised of tractors, combines and a whole host of implements/machinery. The sale was conducted by Cheffins. Here, in this report, we focus on the tillage equipment.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and jotted down the key prices.

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below), unless otherwise stated.

