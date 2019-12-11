Auction report: On the ‘road’ to a collectible classic; but for how much?

A significant auction of tractors and other equipment took place on Saturday, November 23, in West Row, Suffolk (England).

The sale involved the so-called ‘Cooper Collection’; it included over 30 classic/collectible tractors, as well as commercial vehicles and other lots. In particular, there were clusters of especially eye-catching Ford, County and Roadless tractors.

The sale was conducted by Cheffins.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

This report focuses on some of the Roadless (tractor) highlights at the sale.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 6%.

Some (hammer/sale) prices were subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to some of the prices below). The VAT status of each lot is specified in the accompanying description.

This 1981 Roadless 980 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number B518227; “one of only 16 built and around 11 remaining”; “comprehensive nut-and-bolt restoration and full engine rebuild”; “show winner”. It reportedly sold for £31,000 (plus VAT).

This 1980 Roadless Ploughmaster 78 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 7830; “formerly fitted with a Grays loader and supplied to a utility company”; “shown at the Smithfield Show in 1980”; “refurbished to a high standard”. It reportedly sold for £27,500 (plus VAT).

This 1980 Roadless 95 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 65814; Duncan cab; 16.9-34 rear and 11.2-24 front and tyres. It reportedly sold for £12,500 (no VAT).