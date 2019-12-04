Auction report: ‘Old-school’ muscle pulls big money at on-site’ sale

A significant auction of tractors and other equipment took place on Saturday, November 23, in West Row, Suffolk (England).

The sale involved the so-called ‘Cooper Collection’; it included over 30 classic/collectible tractors, as well as commercial vehicles and other lots. In particular, there were clusters of especially eye-catching Ford, County and Roadless tractors.

The sale was conducted by Cheffins.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

This report focuses on some of the Ford (tractor) highlights at the sale.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 6%.

Some (hammer/sale) prices were subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to some of the prices below). The VAT status of each lot is specified in the accompanying description.

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the machine’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

This 1986 Ford FW-60 (pictured below) was described as follows: ‘Automatic’; serial number 10287; built in the US by Steiger (North Dakota). It sold for £28,000 (no VAT).

This 1981 Ford 6600 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 518593; Q cab; 13.6R38 rear and 7.50-16 front wheels/tyres. It sold for £5,800 (no VAT).

This Ford 1910 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number UPE00194; roll-bar; 600/50-22.58 rear and 27/4-15 front wheels/tyres. It sold for £3,200 (no VAT).

This 1963 Fordson Super Major (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number S938534; “fitted with an air-cooled Deutz F5L912 engine”; side belt-pulley; 12.4/11-36 rear and 6.00-10 front wheels/tyres. It sold for £3,800 (no VAT).

This Fordson Super Major (pictured below) was described as follows: “fitted with a Perkins engine”; 12.4/11-36 rear and 6.00-19 front wheels/tyres. It sold for £3,000 (no VAT).

Stay tuned to AgriLand for further coverage from this tractor-packed auction.